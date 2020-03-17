Betty J. Jarvis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Jarvis, 75, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away early Saturday morning, March 14, 2020.

Betty will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends.

She was born May 1, 1944 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the daughter of Ogle and Ota Bell (Harmon) Yerkey and lived in the Youngstown are for over the last 55 years.

Betty was a proud homemaker and true matriarch for her family. She was very loving and nurturing along with being straight to the point in some matters. Betty was an excellent cook and her family will miss her wonderful chicken recipes.

She was a former member of the First United Methodist Church.

Betty had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed playing Bingo, watching Soap Operas, socializing, going out to lunch and dinners with her family and as well as simple drives through the park or anywhere with her youngest daughter.

Betty leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her children Michael (Ginger) Yerkey of Struthers, Angelee Yerkey of Youngstown, Theresa (Robert) Moser of St. Petersburg, Florida, Nora Buckner of Youngstown and Maureen Buckner of Canfield, five grandchildren, and two brothers Gerald Yerkey and Shirley Yerkey both of Salem along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by a brother Donald Lee Yerkey.

Per Betty’s wishes there were private services held at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman, Pastor Russ Adams as officiant.

Burial took place at Columbiana County Memorial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

