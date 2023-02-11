POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernard S. “Ben” Soriano, 99, of Poland, passed away early Thursday morning, February 2, 2023.

Ben was born in Niles, Ohio, on October 14, 1923.

He graduated from Niles McKinley High School and then worked part-time for Benada Aluminum. He spent most of his career at Wean United, where he worked as a machinist mate until he retired. After retirement, Ben enjoyed working for local car dealers, driving new and used cars between dealerships, locally and across state lines.

Ben had a lifelong passion for music—specifically, jazz music. He was also fascinated by drum sets and even hand-built his own. He was a very talented drummer and established many long friendships with his fellow musicians and coworkers throughout-the-years. During his time on the music scene, Ben regularly performed with the Pat Barile Band, the Wes Clarke Band, the Doug Hartzell Band and the Ed Telega Band, along with many other bands throughout Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

As a strong supporter of live music, Ben was a longtime member of the AFM Locals 118 in Warren and 86-242 in Youngstown.

Ben was very proud of his Italian heritage and enjoyed good, authentic Italian food and wine. He also collected tools and worked with them in many ways, including repairing drum sets, crafting and leather upholstery.

Faith and family were very important to him and he was a member of St. Luke Church in Boardman.

He married his beloved wife, Concetta Rose Cucciarre, on January 24, 1953. They were married for over 62 years and she passed away on November 3, 2015.

Ben leaves behind many beloved family members to hold onto his memories his children, Ben M. (Joni) Soriano of Geneva and Diane (Tim) Rice of Boardman. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, whom he adored, Christopher (Lexi) Rice, Timothy (Rebecca) Rice, Maria (David) Young, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Caspar and Rose (Raggazo) Soriano; his wife and his brother, Rocco (Rocky) Soriano.

A Mass of Christian burial was held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at St. Luke Church, Boardman, with Father Matthew Humerickhouse, as celebrant.

Burial took place at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ben’s name to St. Luke Church, 5235 South Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512.

