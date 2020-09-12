Beatrice Louise (Campbell) Paris, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beatrice Louis Paris, 93, of Youngstown passed away Sunday, September 6, peacefully with her family by her side.

Beatrice was born in Jonesborough, Tennessee to George Washington Campbell and Lettie Bell Parish-Campbell on February 2, 1927.

She was the twelfth child and had six brothers and five sisters. Beatrice came to Youngtown to visit her sister, Francie and met the love of her life, Harry Ross Paris, and they were married on June 14, 1947. In 1951 on May 23 they welcomed a baby boy, Ronald Dean Paris and in 1957 on May 23, 1957, they welcomed a second baby boy, Stephen Douglas Paris.

Beatrice worked in payroll for many years for her husband’s tile, marble and terrazzo company. She will especially be remembered for her cooking and baking abilities. She was known for her wedding soup, apple pies and chocolate cake with white icing. Beatrice also loved her flower garden and spending time with her cat, Petals.

Beatrice is survived by her son, Ronald Paris; daughter-in-law, Terri Wilkes of Boardman; son, Stephen Paris of Youngstown; granddaughter, Jennifer Paris-Wilder (husband Eric Wilder); great-grandchildren, Sadie and Hudson Wilder of Columbus

Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Paris who passed away on May 16, 1985. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her 11 siblings.

A private viewing and prayer service was held in honor of Beatrice earlier this week with an interment at Lake Park Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

