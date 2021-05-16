Barbara Jean “Shorty” (DeTata) Poghen, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Jean “Shorty” (DeTata) Poghen, 80, of Youngstown, passed away early Thursday morning, May 13, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born April 30, 1941 in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Viola (Orlando) DeTata and was a lifelong area resident.

Barb was proud to have grown up on the Eastside of Youngstown and was a “Golden Bear” cheerleader graduating from East High School in 1959.

Shorty was a beautician at Barb’s Beauty Salon prior to marriage and then was a proud homemaker and a true matriarch for her family. She held true to all the Italian traditions on the holidays. She was an exceptional cook and baker and her family will miss her famous homemade pizzas and Easter bread along with many other wonderful dishes. After her children were grown, Shorty then reworked for Mahoning County Job and Family Services, retiring after 15 years of service.

Barb was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed traveling and vacationing with her family and friends. Barb will be remembered for her caring and loving personality and her acts of kindness. She was a wonderful mother and beloved grandmother and will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Shorty leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her children, Robert (Carla) Poghen of Youngstown and Holly Poghen of Canfield; her loving grandchildren, Brittany Palowitz, Oliva and Sophia Poghen, Richard (Ana) Palowitz and Nathan Metzinger; her cousin, who was like a brother to her, Robert Daloise and her special friend and caregiver, Carol Yazbek along with numerous other cousins and friends.

Barbara is now reunited with her parents and beloved son, James J. “Jim” “Pete” Poghen, who passed away on March 14, 2021.

Everyone is invited to the Mass of Christian Burial held on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

There will be no calling hours but Shorty’s family will greet everyone following the mass.

If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Barb.

Private entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Barbara’s family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the entire staff at the Hospice House for all the care and compassion shown to them and Barbara throughout this difficult time

In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made in Barb’s name to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

