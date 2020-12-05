Barbara J. (Santucci) Caruso, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Caruso, greeted by her Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, while surrounded by her daughter, son and grandchildren, was received into Heaven and the loving arms of her husband, Pepper.

Barbara was born June 25, 1937, in Youngstown, the daughter of Hilda (Schneider-Santucci) Karabin and was a lifelong area resident.

Barbara was a proud 1955 graduate of The Rayen High School and became a licensed practical nurse in 1956.

Barbara married the love of her life Joseph “Pepper” Caruso on June 20, 1959. Shortly after their marriage, Barb and Pepper, settled into their new home in Austintown.

In 1964 and 1966, Barb and Pepper were blessed with two children, Gia M. (Caruso) Taylor and Joseph F. Caruso. Regarding her children, she would lovingly say “while I did not carry them in my belly, I always carried them in my heart.”

Prior to her marriage, Barbara worked in labor and delivery at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown, where she greeted many newborns upon their entry into this world.

When she and Pepper were blessed with the family they dreamed of, she stayed home to care for her children. When her children entered high school, Barb reentered the workforce as a teacher’s assistant at the Leonard Kirtz School for the Developmentally Disabled, where she provided, for 20 years, a loving and nurturing environment to children who had multiple disabilities.

Barbara was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, but most especially, enjoyed being “Nana” to her seven grandchildren. Barbara will be remembered for her lovely smile and her dedication to family and friends.

Barbara loved to play dominoes with her family and enjoyed her trips to Florida with Pepper to visit her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy and Bill Jenkins.

Barbara was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica.

Her beloved husband, Joseph “Pepper” Caruso, preceded her in death on April 22, 2018.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories, her daughter, Gia Taylor and her husband, Terrence, of Sellersburg, Indiana; her son, Joseph and his wife, Rebecca, with whom she made her home in Liberty Township, as well as, her seven adoring grandchildren, Kedron (Ryan) Trapp, Bryn Taylor (fiancé of Ronnie Hartman), Lane and T.J. Taylor, Adrianna (Michael) Sobnosky and Elan and Isabella Caruso.

Barbara also leaves behind her half-brother, Ed Karabin, Jr.; her sister-in-law, Judy Daloise (Bill) Jenkins; brother-in-law, Ronnie Caruso and her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews from the Caruso, Daloise, Santucci and Karabin families. She also leaves behind her lovingly spoiled Shih Tzu, Mushu, who was her steadfast companion following Pepper’s passing.

Besides her beloved husband, Pepper, Barbara was also preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Ed Karabin, Sr.; her father and mother-in-law, Joseph (Theresa) Caruso; her brother, Don (Susan) Santucci and her brother-in-law, Frank Daloise, all of whom she deeply loved.

The family would like to thank Dr. B. Ravi for his compassionate care of Barbara for many years.

In order to honor Barbara’s wishes, a private family service was held Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica, with Monsignor Michael J. Cariglio, officiating.

Barb was very concerned about everyone during this COVID-19 virus pandemic and wanted no one to be in harm’s way, so please be safe as she knows that you cared for her and will miss her.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street Youngstown, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Barbara’s name to COMPASS Family and Community Services, 535 Marmion Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502, the not-for-profit organization from which her children were adopted and her son is the President and CEO; Potential Development, 2405 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44507 in honor of her grandson, T.J. Taylor; or to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel, Youngstown, OH 44505.

