Barbara H. (Harlow) Mehnert, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Harlow Mehnert EDd., 85, of Poland, formerly of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Roeland Park, Kansas, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Barbara was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on December 16, 1935 to George Leslie and Edris Leah (Goldin) Harlow.

Barbara received her undergraduate degree from Vasser College, a Religious Study degree from the University of Pittsburgh and in 1982 she received her EDd from the University of Kansas.

She worked for the Metropolitan Community colleges in Kansas City prior to retirement in 2010. She also led the Council of North Central two-year colleges, accreditation teams to help schools prepare for their futures. She led an international delegation through People to people international to Cambodia & Vietnam to help others facilitate higher learning, in underdeveloped societies.

Barbara leaves her sons, Charles Mehnert of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and David Mehnert of Roeland Park Kansas and a sister and brother-in-law, Dr. Stan and Jayne Wetschler in North Carolina, along with her two nephews, Matthew and Dane Wetschler.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Barbara on Monday, August 9, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:55 a.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

A funeral service is to begin at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday, August 9, 2021, with Pastor Dan Tayman as officiant.

Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Allegheny County Memorial Park, 1600 Duncan Avenue, Allison, PA 15101.

In lieu of flowers, Barbara’s family suggests a donation to St. Paul Lutheran High School, 205S Main Street, Concordia, MO 64020 or splhs.org/capital-campaign.

