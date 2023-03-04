POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann (Jenness) Traficanti, a wonderful wife, mother and friend, 89, of Poland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, February 22, 2023 with her loving children by her side.

Barbara was born August 30, 1933 in Cameron, Texas, the daughter of Vaughn “Bo” and Lavada (Todd) Jenness.

From the time Barbara was a child she always had a passion for animals and that passion lives on even today. Her first horse was named Chico and her beloved first goat was named Nanny Baby. Barbara would ride Chico to school every day and her goat loved her so much that he followed them and would wait outside the school until classes were over and then follow her back home. Barbara also trained horses and competed in barrel racing competitions while living in Texas.

Barbara moved to the Youngstown area in 1960 and was employed as a nurse at South Side Hospital. One day her transmission was acting up so she went to a city service gas station, located in Struthers where she met for the first time the owner which was a handsome man named Salvatore “Sam” Traficanti and from that moment he fell in love with Barbara. They got married on May 29, 1963 and she then became a true homemaker for her family, possessing all the wonderful qualities of generosity, love and faithfulness. Barbara stood by Sam’s side and helped him through all his endeavors over the years with Traficanti Trucking, which later when he became a partner of B & T Express along with all his real estate investments. She was a true mother and supported her children in all they did; from attending all their activities and sporting events to being a playground mother at Poland Union School. Together they spent over 52 wonderful years of marriage together until his passing on December 29, 2015

Barbara was a member of the Poland Swim Club for over 40 years, where she enjoyed swimming and diving, whereby she demonstrated a variety of diving skills, including a back flip or two!!! Barb loved the casino atmosphere and enjoyed taking trips to Atlantic City , especially to the Trump Taj Mahal also where she held a White Card for High Rollers. She also enjoyed trips to Mountaineer and taking a ride with her son to local farm markets to buy fresh produce and fruits. Barbara loved people and could get along with everyone. All her friends will miss their daily coffee and scratch off lottery play at Gloria Jeans in the Southern Park Mall.

Barbara was also well known to be seen around town driving her white Lincoln Town car with her signature Western Hats in the back window and her beautiful Doberman Lady Ann, AKA “Tee-Too” riding in the front seat going through the bank teller window and Arby’s in Poland. She had passion for country music especially Mickey Gilley whereby she meet Mickey Gilley and danced at his famous Gilley’s Bar in Texas.

Barb leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her children Commissioner Anthony T. Traficanti and Jacqueline Ann Traficanti both of Poland along with many friends.

Barbra was preceded in death by her father, Vaughn Jenness and mother, Lavada Todd Barney.

Per Barbara’s wishes, there was a private funeral service held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman with Father Ryan Furlong as celebrant.

Entombment took place at Poland Riverside Cemetery, Poland.

In lieu material contributions may be made in Barbara’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

