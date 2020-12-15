YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Hreen, 77, of Youngstown, passed away Monday evening, December 14, 2020, at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman.

Barbara was born March 11, 1943 in Youngstown, the daughter of Steve and Mary Elizabeth (Myers) Hreen.

She was a 1961 graduate of Ursuline High School and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Barbara worked as a medical transcriber at Forum Health Northside Hospital for many years and before that, worked for an interior designer for a short time.

After retiring in 2007, she remained active and enjoyed playing tennis and golf. She was also known for being an excellent cook and for being artistic. Barbara enjoyed reading and watching movies but most of all she loved to spend time with her family. She cherished the times that they were together and thinking about her loved ones always made her smile. Barbara will surely be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Barbara leaves behind her sister, Janice M. Hreen; brother, Steven Hreen and many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Mary Elizabeth (Myers) Hreen.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff at Rossi and Santucci Funeral, 4221 Market Street, in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made in Barbara’s name to Animal Charity, 4140 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512, because of her love for animals OR to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

