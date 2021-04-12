Barbara A. (Ellis) Dohar, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. (Ellis) Dohar was called home and entered into eternal rest Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born September 21, 1957, to George G. Ellis, Sr., and Elizabeth T. (Abraham) Ellis and is now reunited with her mother-in-law, Paula and the parents she loved immeasurably.

Barbara was a graduate of Ursuline High School and Youngstown State University, where she obtained her teaching degree.

During her almost 40-year career, she taught at only Catholic schools, with the majority of her time spent at St. Brendan on the West Side and St. Rose in Girard. She was a Golden Apple recipient in 2003, for her service and commitment to Catholic education.

In addition to being a dedicated teacher, Barbara was also a lifelong parishioner at St. Maron, where she devoted much of her life to nurturing the spiritual growth of its children and young adults. She began teaching MCF in her early twenties, was an adviser for the MYO for almost 20 years, and spent a great deal of time planning and organizing youth retreats and workshops both regionally and nationally. Barbara’s devotion to the Catholic faith also extended to the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon, where she had volunteered in various ways since she was a child.

Barbara was a generous woman, who exuded love and was full of wisdom and insight. She never met anyone who wasn’t a friend, and she always had a genuine smile and infectious laugh ready for any occasion. She cherished spending time with her family and friends, and enjoyed cooking and baking as a way to show her love. She flew by the seat of her pants and looked forward to day trips “wherever the car would take her” and visiting farm stands with her husband. She forced her daughter to watch endless cheesy Hallmark movies and countless episodes of Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives, and she endured her children talking her ear off about whatever they were passionate about at the moment.

Barbara leaves to celebrate her life her husband, Albert G. Dohar, whom she married May 24, 1981, and her two children Marie-Elizabeth and John (Jessy). She was excited at the prospect of becoming a Sittee to Josephine Elizabeth later this summer. She is also survived by her siblings; George, Lorraine, Cecilia (Mike), and Michael (Sue); her nieces and nephews; many cousins; godchildren and confirmands; a small, supportive group of friends, who grew to become family; and the floofiest lap dog, Rudy.

There was a private Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Monday, April 12, 2021 at St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church with Father Tony Massad as officiant.

Entombment took place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

Barbara’s family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Antoine Chahine and the staff of the Blood and Cancer Center for the 18 years of care they provided, and the nurses and nursing aides of St. Elizabeth Youngstown’s 6 South for their compassion.

