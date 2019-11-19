Augustine J. Chimento, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Augustine J. Chimento, 93, of Boardman passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, November 16, 2019 with his loving family by his side.

Augustine will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his sense of humor, generosity and his quick wit personality.

He was born October 18, 1926 in Youngstown, the son of Frank and Mary (DelBoccio) Chimento and grew up in Smokey Hollow along with being a lifelong area resident.

Augustine was a graduate The Rayen School and attended Youngstown College.

He was a former member of St. Edward Church where he was an usher at the weekend masses and a current member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica along with Rayen Booster Club and was assisted freshman football coach at Rayen High School.

Augustine was a proud United States Army Veteran serving during World War II and earned the rank of TEC 5. He was awarded the following decorations for his service to our great country; the American Theater Ribbon, the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon, the Victory Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the Army Occupation Medal of Japan with 1 Overseas Bar.

Augustine had many passions throughout his life. He loved and adored his grandchildren and attending all their activities which brought him great joy along with socializing with “The Gang” his high school friends group. He also was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians

Augustine leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his wife of over 70 years the former Catherine P. Caras whom he married on July 2, 1949 at St. Rocco Church, two sons Frank (Jean) Chimento of Youngstown and James Chimento of Boardman, five grandchildren James (Erin) Chimento, Anthony (Brittany) Chimento, Brendan (Kelly) Hackett and Jacob Hackett and five great grandchildren Lily, Joey, Ashton, Austin and Emma along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Augustine was preceded in death by a sister Sara Clacko and four brothers Carmen, Dante, Frank and Joseph Chimento.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt Carmel, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday morning, November 21, 2019 from 9:00 am until 9:50 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Youngstown.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

On behalf of Augustine’s family they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff at Hospice House for all the care and compassion that was shown to them and to Augustine throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Augustine’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com. to sign the guest book and send condolences to Augustine’s family.