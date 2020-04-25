August “Augie” Catalano, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – August “Augie” Catalano, 71, of Poland, passed away on April 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman after a short illness.

Augie was born in Fagnano Alto Castello, Abruzzi, Italy on April 11, 1949, the son of Antonio and Ada (Scarsella) Catalano and came to the Youngstown area in 1957.

Augie spent most of his life in Youngstown and was raised on the East side where he went to school at Sacred Heart and then East High School class of 1969.

After graduating high school he served in the Army before he began a 40 plus year long career on CSX railroad as supervisor in the car department. He was a wreck master and loved to figure out how to get the trains back on the track. He was a genius at wrecking.

He married Judy Williams, his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, on September 8, 1973.

Anyone who knew Augie would tell you that he had many skills and talents, particularly when it came to mechanics and design. In addition to remodeling houses and fixing cars, Augie also spoke two languages, enjoyed painting and sculpting, made wine, and loved traveling with his beloved wife, Judy. He authored a manual for a railroad customer for their safety program, played guitar, and canned tomatoes and peppers. He loved spaghetti, pizza with no cheese and watching westerns. He was a people person who could often be found having coffee in the mornings with his friends at McDonald’s. He could fix anything and was often called upon to figure out something no one else could. He was sought after for financial advice, politics and just how to maneuver everyday life. He had a wonderful sense of humor and always had everyone in stitches. He never met a stranger.

Augie was always helping in any way he could. He was a true Renaissance man and enjoyed giving his time and knowledge to others.

Above all else, his love for his family was the most important to him. He cherished visits with his children and grandchildren and going on adventures with his wife.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Judy (Williams) Catalano of Boardman; his daughter, Angela (Mike) Beshore and their children, Eli and Allie of Louisville, Ohio; his son, Anthony of Poland; son, Mark (Melissa) and granddaughter Ella and a grandson on the way all of Los Angeles, California; sister-in-law, Pat (Jack ) Connelly of Houston, Texas; brothers-in-law, Don (Ursula) Williams, Bob (Mary) Williams, Mike (Shirley deceased) Bukovinsky all of Youngstown and sister-in-law, Gemma (Frank deceased) Catalano of Boardman along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished family and friends who all loved him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ada and Antonio Catalano and his brother, Frank Catalano.

Augie was a member at St. Luke’s Church in Boardman, however there are no funeral services at this time due to the coronavirus. There will be a memorial service and celebration of Augie’s life held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Augie’s family.

“Augie I will love and miss you forever.”

