April Dawn Seibert, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – April Dawn Seibert, 35, of Warren, was carried off by angels on Tuesday evening, January 26, 2021 after courageously battling many health issues for many years.

April will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her kindness, generosity and being a fun loving unique person with a big smile.

She was born April 9, 1985 in Youngstown, the daughter of Ronald and Teresa “Teri” (Rowley) Champoux and was a lifelong area resident.

April attended Beaver Local Schools and then graduated from Ohio Valley College with a degree as a medical assistant.

April was a proud homemaker and was a member of Believers Christian Fellowship Church in Salem.

She enjoyed dancing and listening to music but her true passion was her pet birds. She loved caring for her Umbrella Cockatoos Agador Spartacus and Cashew along with her Sun Conure Maui.

April leaves behind to hold onto to her precious memories her two sons, whom she adored Noah and Morgan; her mother, Teresa “Teri” (Ron Massullo) Champoux of Liberty; her father, Ronald Champoux of Hubbard; the loving father of her sons, Daniel Seibert; an uncle, Pastor Robert “Bob” (Tammy) Rowley and two aunts, Lisa Rowley and Nancy Brosky; along with cousins and friends.

On behalf of April’s family they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to special friends of April who were like her family, Leslie Weissbrod, Courtney Barns, Steve Horr, Mike O’Neil and Joey Saunier for all the wonderful care and help that you gave to April over the last years.

April was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert (Betty) Rowley and paternal grandparents, Robert (Barbara) Champoux.

April’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in April’s name to Ms. Teri Champoux, 201 Terra Bella Drive, Youngstown, OH 44505.

