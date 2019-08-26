Antonette M. (Popio) Calcagni, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt Carmel, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating, preceded by a 9:15 a.m. prayer service held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman, for Antonette M. (Popio) Calcagni, 95, of Poland, who peacefully passed away on Saturday evening, August 24, 2019 with her loving family by her side.

Antonette will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. She always had a way to brighten your day with her smile and her positive attitude.

She was born April 17, 1924 in Youngstown, the daughter of Anthony and Madeline (Rondinelli) Popio and was a lifelong area resident.

Antonette was proud to have grown up on the eastside of Youngstown and was a graduate of East High School.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica where she participated in the Senior Citizens Group and was on the Festival Committee.

Antonette was employed during World War II as a sales clerk at Kline’s Department Store and then her full time job was being a proud homemaker and the matriarch for her family.

She was especially proud of her family and loved spending time with them. Antonette was an excellent cook and baker, and her family will miss all her wonderful Italian traditions on all the holidays, and never forget how she baked cookies for everyone’s weddings.

Antonette had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed vacationing during the summers at Myrtle Beach, doing word search puzzles, playing cards especially pinochle, along with watching cooking shows and her favorite baseball team, the Cleveland Indians. She also enjoyed and was talented at crocheting slippers, and afghans for all the babies when they were born.

Antonette leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her beloved husband of almost 73 years, Eugene Calcagni, whom she married September 14, 1946 at Immaculate Conception Church, her beloved children Jean M. (Gene) Wargo of New Middletown and Joe (Cyndi) Calcagni of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, five grandchildren Chris (Kerri) Wargo, Andrea (Joe) Simpson, Deana (Steve) Davis, J. Michael (Brittany) Calcagni and Anthony (Kelly) Calcagni, nine great-grandchildren Logan and Carolyn Stewart, Jonah and John Simpson, Eden Davis, Gino, Dominic, Brody and Braden Calcagni, and sister-in-law Angie DeTunno, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and all the residents at Maplecrest Nursing Home that were such dear friends.

Besides her parents, Antonette was preceded in death by an infant son, Joseph Anthony Calcagni, a granddaughter, Brittany Calcagni, three brothers, Vincent, Joseph and John Popio, and three sisters, Philomena Cardarelli, Isabel Tamburrini and Mary Pearce.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Material contributions can be made in Antonette’s name to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Rd., Poland, OH, 44514.

On behalf of Antonette’s family, they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff at Maplecrest Nursing Home, and the entire staff at the Hospice House, for all of the care and compassion that was shown to them and to Antonette.