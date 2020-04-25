Anthony William Caplen, Jr., Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony William Caplen, Jr., born October 29, 1933, was called to heaven on April 20, 2020.

Son of the late Anthony and Catherine (Rich) Caplen, Sr., Anthony was a graduate of The Rayen High School and life-long resident of Youngstown, Ohio.

He retired as a Lieutenant from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department and then worked various security jobs for private ventures, American Welding and his much-loved position at WFMJ-TV. He was always concerned about his TV anchor friends, being sure to safely escort them into work each day and clearing the sidewalks for them in the winter.

Aunts, cousins, close family and friends affectionately called him Tony or “Chick” because he was a picky eater. He loved to dine at his favorite Italian Restaurant, Vernon’s Café, for homemade cavatelli and meatballs and he enjoyed seeing his favorite hostesses and waitresses for his Sunday pancake breakfast at Cracker Barrel.

He was a member of St. Patrick’s Church, Youngstown, Ohio where he also served as a Greeter. His pastor and friend, Fr. Edward Noga, provided him with spiritual guidance and prayer during his Catholic faith journey.

As a 16-year resident of Central Park Apartments in Niles, Ohio, the manager, staff and many residents grew to love him and became his extended family.

He would always sport a ball cap to support his favorite teams which included the Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and Ohio State and YSU football. He also enjoyed spending time in retirement at the casino and horse track.

Whether you were a prisoner in a cell, an employee at the grocery store, healthcare provider or someone who came across his path in life; he would always treat you with respect, kindness and a gentle smile and wave of his hand.

Due to COVID-19 we were not able wrap our arms around him or hold his hand. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our earthly angels, Holly and Glenda at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Boardman and Marina at Hospice of the Valley, Boardman, for their touch and compassionate care; through them he knew we were by his side hand in hand.

Anthony will lovingly be remembered by his wife Elisabeth Caplen; daughters, Kathryn (Mark) Palladino, Sr., Mary Ann Caplen and Anna Marie Ruscitti; grandchildren, Mark (Amanda) Palladino, Jr., Shareen Abdelnasser, Zacharaya Abdelnasser, Nicholas Palladino, Rachael (Michael) O’Laughlin II and great-grandchildren, Rylee Marino and MarKenna Palladino, whom he loved so very much.

Our hearts are broken but we have so many good memories and are grateful and blessed to have had him in our lives until the age of 86.

Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Anthony’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anthony “Tony” William Caplen, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 27, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.