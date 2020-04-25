Anthony “Papa Butch” DeNiro, Jr., Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a well-respected and longtime advocate for the Youngstown City School System. Anthony P. “Tony” “Papa Butch” DeNir, Jr., 74, of Poland, passed away early Thursday morning, April 16, 2020 after a courageous twelve day battle with the coronavirus.

Tony will always be remembered for his love of family and education, his smile, generosity and strong work ethic. Those who knew Tony were aware of his meticulous appearance and style of clothes, the smell of the Paul Sebastian cologne and how he was extremely proud of his Italian Heritage.

He was born March 28, 1946 in Youngstown, the son of Anthony P., Sr. and Mary (Pedaline) DeNiro and was a lifelong area resident.

From a young age Tony developed a lifelong strong work ethic. He began his involvement in the school system working as a student helper alongside his father while he was attending Woodrow Wilson High School. Upon his graduation, Tony then earned his Bachelor Degree in Education and his Master Degree in Administration both from Youngstown State University along with his Certificate to be a Superintendent.

Tony served Youngstown City School District for over 50 years. Throughout his tenure, Tony worked as a teacher, school principal, business manager and deputy chief of operations serving at McKinley, the Central Office, Garfield, Roosevelt, West and Kirkmere. He led the district’s 10-year construction project through which all of the schools were either rebuilt or renovated and did what need to be done. Tony did it for the scholars and for the district, not for the credit. Tony touched countless students and left his immeasurable mark with all of them.

Tony was a proud and active member of the Wolves Club of Youngstown where he served as a past president, on the scholarship committee and was currently a trustee for the Board of Directors. He was also a member of St. Christine Church.

Tony was an accomplished musician where he was a founding member of the Shytones Band which later became The Brotherhood Band and he was their lead guitar player. The Shytones went on to record two albums in the 1960’s namely “Dody” and “Summers Gone” along with touring throughout Canada.

Tony had many passions throughout his life but he always focused on his family first. He looked forward to the annual family vacations of going to Ocean City, spending time with his son and he never missed any of his grandchildren’s events. He enjoyed listening to music especially live bands, attending Cleveland Browns and Indians games and socializing over great food and having a glass of wine. Tony was known as a “grill master” and cooked steaks to perfection.

He leaves behind to hold onto his memories his beloved wife of over 44 years the former Porsia DePinto whom he married November 26, 1975; his son, Anthony V., Sr. (Jennifer) DeNiro of Poland; his two grandchildren, whom were the apple of his eye, Gianna and Anthony V., Jr. and his beloved grand dog, Nugget, along with nieces, nephews, cousin and countless friends.

Besides his parents, Tony was preceded in death by a sister, Joanne Turek.

Tony’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus to make sure their family and friends are safe and healthy.

They will be planning in the future to have a celebration of Tony’s life at a later date which all will be welcome to attend and another obituary notice be published for advance notice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

On behalf of Tony’s family they would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to all the nurses and staff members working in the Intensive Care Unit on the 2nd floor at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boardman Campus and Dr. Thomas Albany for their tremendous efforts in caring for Tony.

