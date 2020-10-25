Anthony L. “Tony” DiGiacomo, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony L. “Tony” DiGiacomo, 83, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Tony was born January 5, 1937 in the Smokey Hollow neighborhood of Youngstown, Ohio to Simone and Mary Yannone DiGiacomo.

Tony was very proud of his connection to St. Columba Cathedral where he was educated and served as an altar boy. He was a 1955 graduate of East High School and a football letterman for the Golden Bears.

He married Dorthy Jean (Orlando) on September 20, 1958 at the former Sacred Heart Church. They recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.

Following graduation he completed a 4 year apprenticeship with the local bricklayers’ union earning his journeyman certification in 1960. Tony was a 50 year member of Bricklayers Local 8. He worked at U.S. Steel in the open hearth division from 1965 to its closing in 1980. Following the demise of the steel mills, he worked for the YMHA as a housing inspector until his retirement in 1998.

The professional accomplishments of which he was most proud include construction of the Mill Creek Park Boathouse on Lake Glacier and the construction of his family home in Austintown, where he and his wife Dorothy raised their family for over 40 years.

Tony was a regular at the downtown YMCA for many years where he enjoyed competitive racquetball and many dear friendships. He was also a longtime member of the former Arco Club of Youngstown and member of their bocce league. As passionate as he was about his professional achievements and recreational enjoyment, his ultimate love was his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Dorothy; sons, Anthony S. and Daniel J. (Margee) and her sons, Jared (Kristen) and Ryan Ebie, both of Boardman, David (Laura) and Mark (Christine) of Poland; daughter, Janet DiGiacomo McGowan (John) of Atlanta, Georgia and granddaughters, Gia DiGiacomo and Marianna DiGiacomo, Lauren, Abbigail and Cassandra Aey. He also leaves a sister Rose (BIll) Pannunzio of Canfield and numerous nieces and nephews who honored Uncle Tony as a family patriarch.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Eli, Joseph and John and a sister, Lillian.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

There will be a prayer service held at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday, October 26, 2020.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road, Poland, with Father Martin Celuch as officiant.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests, must wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors exit the funeral home after paying their respects to the family. Please do not linger.

The DiGiacomo family understands if you feel unconformable or if you are unable to attend, please keep them and Tony in your thoughts and prayers..

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the downtown YMCA Central Branch, Attention of Patty Tchoryk, 17 N Champion Street, Youngstown OH 44503.

