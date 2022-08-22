BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony J. “Tony” Capple, 83, of Boardman, who passed peacefully on Saturday evening August 20, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 2, 1939 in Youngstown, the son of John and Carrie (Pirone) Capple.

Tony was proud to have grown up on the Eastside of Youngstown and graduated from East High School as a Golden Bear.

He had a wonderful 42 year career on the CSX Railroad and he retired in 2002. In those years he had worked with many loyal friends.

He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

Tony will always be remembered as a family man who enjoyed his Sunday dinners of pasta and meatballs and various Italian holiday traditions. He loved sharing these times with his sons and their wives, his daughter and her husband, and his beloved grandchildren. He will also be remembered for his ability to give wise advice in any situation and all his famous sayings. Tony looked forward to his daily trips to Panera and McDonald’s to socialize with his friends and “hold court” solving the world’s problems. He also had a passion for Lionel trains; loved his Cadillacs and watching old movies TCM.

Tony leaves behind to hold onto his memories his beloved wife of over 48 years the former Diane (Bunny) Battaglia, whom he married April 20, 1974 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, his three children Tony (Melissa) Capple, John (Melissa Jean) Capple and Alana (Patrick) Campbell, his five grandchildren whom he adored John, Joseph and Anthony Capple and Cora and Lola Campbell and a sister Bea (Ed) Cipriano along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Tony on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:55 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Dr., Boardman with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Very Rev. Msgr. John Zuraw as celebrant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Tony’s memory the Hospice House, 9103 Sharrott Rd., Poland, Ohio, 44514.

Tony’s family would like to extend their gratitude and heartfelt thanks to the entire staff of Hospice House for all their care and compassion throughout this difficult time.

