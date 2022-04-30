CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony J. Gaetano, 84, of Canfield, peacefully passed away on Thursday evening, April 28, 2022 with his loving family by his side.

Anthony was born on May 9, 1937 in Ashtabula, Ohio the son of Henry and Sadie Gaetano of Campbell, Ohio.

The Gaetano name appeared to be synonymous with Campbell, Ohio. Anthony was a graduate of Campbell Memorial, Class of 1955. He went on to graduate from Youngstown State University in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and then received a Masters of Education from Westminster College in 1965.

Anthony proudly served in the United States Army at Fort Knox, Kentucky from May 1960 to 1966. While serving his country he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and the Marksmanship Badge.

After finishing college, he taught in the Campbell School system for 30 years, retiring in 1992. During his tenure, he was a football coach for Campbell Memorial.

He was a member of St. Lucy Church in Campbell for many years before moving to Canfield in 1999 where he became a member of St. Michael Church.

He originated the Gaetano Insurance Agency in Campbell in 1970, and All Driver’s Insurance Agency in Boardman.

He was a member of several professional organizations and the agency became one of the leading agencies in the production of property and casualty carriers in Mahoning County.

The Gaetano name is also remembered by their family restaurant, Gaetano’s Airport Tavern, originated by his parents and well known for their Italian food and their Barbeque spare ribs.

Anthony was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and enjoyed golfing and traveling later in life with his wife in the United States and Europe. He truly enjoyed spending time with his family and their grandchildren.

He leaves his wife, the former Janet Hanna, whom he married in 1963; their children, Dr. H. Robert (Cindy) Gaetano of Canfield, Candace (fiancé Atty. James Wise) Gaetano of Boardman and Anthony John Gaetano, Jr. “Chip” of Columbus and eleven grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Anthony was preceded in death by his brothers, Guy Paul Gaetano “Paulie” and Henry Gaetano Jr “Socko”.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 12:30 – 12:55 pm with a funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m. all at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, with Pastor James Barton as officiant.

Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery, Lowellville where military honors will be rendered by the great men of the Ellsworth VFW.

In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made to Hospice of The Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

