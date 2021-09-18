Anthony Craig Corfios, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” Craig Corfios, 73, of Austintown, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

He was born September 21, 1947 in Palm Springs, California the son of Gus and Doris Corfios and moved to the Youngstown area as a young child.

Tony was a graduate of South High School and then had a successful career as a salesman.

Tony had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling, playing the lottery and socializing along with spending time with his family.

Tony leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his three sons, Mike (Lori) Corfios of Youngstown, Anthony Craig, Jr. (Angela) Corfios and Rocky (Brandy) Corfios, both of North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Ashton, Ava, Aidan, Autumn, Cameron, Sierra, Roxanne and Arianna; two brothers, Rick (Pam) Madamba and Chris (Kathy) Madamb; two sisters, Irene Baltes and Cathy (Mick) Skowronsky along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Craig Corfios.

Tony’s family has decided to have a private celebration of his life at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Tony’s family.

