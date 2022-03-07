BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Surrounded by her loving family and friends and after a courageous battle against lupus and breast cancer, Anne Katherine Alfano, 50, of Streetsboro, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

“Anne Kay” as she was known to her family, was born on June 22, 1971, to Joseph and Eleanor (Limongi) Alfano in Youngstown, Ohio.

She graduated from Boardman High School in 1989. After graduating from high school, Anne Kay went on to pursue bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Kent State University. While at Kent State, Anne Kay pledged Delta Gamma Sorority and forged a lifelong friendship with sisters throughout the country.

Upon graduating, Anne Kay spent eight years as a high school Language Arts teacher at Green High School, where she had an immediate impact on her students and colleagues. She served as Department Chairperson, Student Council Advisor, Pep Club Advisor, Faculty Advisory Council Member, Academic Task Force Member and Building Committee Member for a new addition to the high school. Anne Kay was a dedicated teacher who put her heart and soul into her students. She was equally committed to her ongoing professional development, having completed her Master’s Degree in Education and additionally her administrative license. In 2004, she became an Assistant Principal at Brunswick High School and in 2009 she became the Principal of Cuyahoga Falls High School, where she served until 2014.

Most recently, Anne Kay was an Outreach Program Officer in the Office of Professional Development and Outreach in the College of Education, Health and Human Services at Kent State University. She was also pursuing her Ph. D in Higher Education from Kent State University and was “ABD” – all but dissertation as a Doctoral Candidate.

Throughout her years as an educator in k-12, she received numerous awards, including honored faculty member at the Top 10% banquet and Educator of the Year in Cuyahoga Falls.

Anne Kay was a passionate advocate for education within the communities she served. Through her many extracurricular activities and leadership positions, she organized numerous volunteer projects, garnering support from co-workers, parents and community leaders alike.

To know Anne Kay was to love her infectious smile and laugh. She was a very loving daughter, sister, aunt, “cugino” and friend. She was a constant source of support and inspiration to all who knew her. “La famiglia” came first and was above all else, a value she instilled in all those around her. Her family will miss her unconditional love and support. She especially loved cheering for her niece and nephew at all their dance competitions, football and baseball games.

Anne Kay was predeceased by her father, Joseph Alfano.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her mother, Eleanor Alfano; sister, Maria Stevens and fiancé, Matt Prologo, of Canfield; nephew, J.J. Stevens and niece, Gia Stevens, along with many cousins, aunts and uncle, friends and her beloved cats, Scout, Salem and Scarlet.

A devoted cat lover, Anne Kay was passionate about animal rights.

