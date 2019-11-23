Anna Marie (Mancini) Tropepe, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie Tropepe, 87, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019 at Hospice House.

Anna was born July 24, 1932 in Youngstown, the daughter of Dominic and Tilde (Scarchilli) Mancini, who immigrated from Morolo, Italy.

She graduated from South High School and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Anna was passionate about her family, cooking, and baking. At Anna’s South Side home, it was perfectly normal to have a five-course meal consisting of homemade spaghetti, ravioli, wedding soup, chicken parmigiana, and pizza fritte. Sticking true to her Italian roots, everything Anna prepared was made from scratch. She truly enjoyed making her family happy and took great pride in everything she made. She especially loved spoiling her grandchildren with homemade cookies and sweets.

Aside from cooking and baking, Anna also enjoyed crocheting, listening to the Italian hour on Sunday mornings, walking and taking trips to Cape May and the Jersey Shore. She was a diehard Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. In her later years, Anna especially loved spending time with her buddy, Kenny.

She is survived by three children, Cathy (Tim) Moffitt of New Jersey, Mary Jane (Tony) Vario and Vince Tropepe, both of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Lisa (Ken) Bielik, Marc Vario, Mike Moffitt and Joe (Megan Liquori) Moffitt; a great-grandson, Kenneth Anthony Bielik; three brothers, Frank (Elaine) Mancini, Eugene (Rosemary) Mancini and Anthony “Bo” (Dee) Mancini, all of Youngstown; two sisters-in-law, Sondra Tropepe of Oklahoma and Ann Mancini of Austintown and a host of nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vincenzo “Jimmy”, whom she married June 11, 1955; brothers, Mario Mancini and Dante Mancini and a brother-in-law, Angelo Tropepe.

There will be a prayer service at 9:30 a.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church in Youngstown

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in Anna’s name to either Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road in Youngstown, Ohio 44514 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place in Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

