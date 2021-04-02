Anna Mae Williams, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Mae Williams, 60, of Austintown passed away at home Sunday March 28, 2021, surrounded by her family after a courageously brave four and a half year long battle with lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Born on September 17, 1960 in Youngstown to parents George Delmar and Donna Jean (Troll) Protain, she missed them every single day following their deaths.

A lifelong resident of Austintown, Anna Mae graduated from Austintown Fitch in 1978.

Anna Mae was the foundation and center of her family. Every single holiday and birthday was held at her house. She took so much pride in decorating the house for holidays and was always the one behind the camera capturing the memories.

She loved her three children dearly, always supporting their achievements and always cheering them on in their activities, and in life. From her first marriage, she leaves behind two daughters, Yolanda Marshall of Youngstown and Bobbi Jean (Jason) Shilling of Hubbard. She leaves behind her husband, Robert J. Williams, of 25 years. She also leaves behind her son, Scott Williams of Atlanta, Georgia, who was her “binky.” She talked to him every single day.

Up until just days before undergoing brain surgery September 30, 2016, Anna Mae worked at Austintown Giant Eagle for 17 years. Prior to that, she was a bank teller at National City Bank. She always treasured her friends that she made at work and they loved her equally – especially since she always had chocolate with her to share.

In her time outside of work, family, friends and her home came first. She loved to go fishing and was always gardening around the house. Anna Mae could keep a houseplant alive better than anyone could, and her vegetable garden was always bountiful. She took the gifts from her garden and turned them into the best meals and sweets. Her family will immensely miss her homemade jellies, canned vegetables and fruit pies. As the evening light faded to night, snuggled in her chair in the living room watching television, she could always be found working on crocheting or sewing projects. Countless afghan blankets were gifted to others from the work of her hands. She was always just so busy working and devoting her time to others.

Anna Mae was an avid Cleveland sports fan, particularly of the Cleveland Indians. At a 2017 home game, which she attended with her son, she got to meet her absolute favorite player, pitcher Trevor Bauer. Already battling her fight, this was truly a high point that she always talked about, showing off her picture with him to everybody. In February 2021, her hospice agency set up a video call from Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona.

Like her mother Donna Jean, Anna Mae was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica. She volunteered at the monthly spaghetti dinners and at the annual Italian Festivals. She was always involved with her children’s education, being a member of the PTA and the Austintown Fitch Band Parents Association. She never missed a softball/baseball game, a speech night, a band night, or a band concert. She was always there for her kids.

Besides her three children, son-in-law and husband, she also leaves behind two grandchildren, whom she loved greatly, Taylor Pegg and Gabriel Shilling of Hubbard. She was always so proud of her grandkids and grateful to have their help during her battle, especially Gabriel, who always accompanied his mom Bobbi Jean to doctor appointments and treatments since the beginning. Anna Mae’s last time fishing was with her grandson Gabriel.

Her family is comforted knowing that Anna Mae has been reunited with her family members and friends who have passed before her. She missed them every single day and as her journey came to an end, was ready to see them again. Other than her parents, Anna Mae is preceded in death by her brother George D. Protain, Aunt Arlene Larson, Aunt Rosalie Williams, niece Donna Jean Protain, her best friend Debbie Landgraver, and several close cousins.

Leaving behind to hold on to her memory is her brothers Jeff (Annamarie) Protain, Joe (Melissa) Protain, Anthony (Peggy) Protain, and countless nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

There will be a prayer service held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman, followed by a Mass of Christian

Burial held at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio as officiant .

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery following cremation at a later date.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests, must wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors exit the funeral home after paying their respects to the family. Please do not linger.

The Williams family understands if you feel unconformable or if you are unable to attend, please keep them and Anna Mae in your thoughts and prayers.

Anna Mae’s family would like to send a special thank you to Cleveland Clinic doctor’s Louis Lam and James Stevenson, and Traditions Health Hospice Agency, especially nurse Maureen who was there at the end of Anna Mae’s journey. Life without Anna Mae will never be the same.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Anna Mae’s family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 4, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.