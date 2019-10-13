Anna M. (Flask) Rich, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna M. (Flask) Rich, of Canfield, 89, peacefully passed away early Saturday morning, October 12, 2019.

Anna was born January 23, 1930 in Youngstown, the daughter of William and Grace (Carano) Flask and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1949 graduate of East High School and was a very proud and charter member of St. Michael Church

Anna worked at Union National Bank in Youngstown until she married her husband Louis. Anna then became a proud homemaker and a true matriarch for her family, where she devoted her time to care for her husband and four sons. Anna became involved with all her sons sporting activities and enjoyed cooking team dinners and donating her time for all the events.

Anna will always be remembered and loved by her family for being kind and for providing her time to be with them. Mom especially enjoyed preparing her Sunday meals so she could spend quality time with her family. She also enjoyed cooking and preparing her many holiday meals especially Christmas and Easter. She loved canning tomatoes for sauce with her late husband Louis, making sure there was enough sauce for each Sunday for the entire year. Anna also enjoyed going to many of her grandchildren’s events and supporting them in any way she could.

Her husband Louis A. Rich whom she married January 17, 1952, died May 1, 2012.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her sons, Joseph (Nancy) Rich of Columbiana, Louis A., Jr. (Kelley) Rich and Donald (Melissa) Rich, both of Canfield and James Rich of Austintown; her beloved six grandchildren, Alyssa (Todd) Finn, Angeline (Scott) Mueller, Dominic (Kendal) Rich and Emma, Sophia and Alex Rich; two great-grandchildren, Anthony and Leo and a sister, Phyllis Scheckelhoff of Austintown along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Anna was preceded in death by a brother, George Flask and a sister, Evelyn Silvestri.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Michael Church, 300 North Broad Street, Canfield.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Church, Canfield, with Father Terrance Hazel, officiating.

Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman.

The Rich family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to the entire staff at Continuing Health Care of Boardman for all their excellent care during Anna’s illness along with Hospice of The Valley for their compassionate care and help.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Anna’s name to St. Michael Church, 300 North Broad Street Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Anna’s family