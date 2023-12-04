BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Rita (Pesa) Leone, 96, of Boardman, made her transition to her heavenly home early Friday morning, December 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Ann was born April 26, 1927, in Youngstown, the daughter of Ralph and Corinna Pesa and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a proud 1944 graduate of East High School.

Ann began her career at a local A&P grocery as a cashier and then went on to be the Secretary to the Dietician Sister Pierre at St. Elizabeth Hospital, during which time she met her future husband Dominic, downtown Youngstown, while waiting for bus transfer. They married in May 1947 and he passed away in 2019.

As she became a mother to her four children she worked for Rev. Henry Fabrizio and Rev. Joseph Lati at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel parish for over 25 years. She then moved on to work for the Mahoning County Welfare Dept. where she started their 1st bowling league at McGuffey Lanes. Ann retired in 1977 but continued on to be a substitute clerical work for the Youngstown Schools.

Ann was a proud lifelong member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, where she was very active in the ladies church organizations; the Mothers of Crucifix Society and St. Monica Guild, along with volunteering at numerous events and festivities throughout her lifetime. Ann also was part of the Cursillo movement.

Ann found a passion for playing Bridge and she became a Certified Director and Teacher while running two private bridge clubs for over 35 years. As a Bridge teacher she traveled to Hawaii, Las Vegas, as well as numerous cruises to participate in tournaments and to teach.

Including her passion for Bridge, Ann golfed in several area leagues as well as an outstanding bowler, traveling with the local All Star league. She has also been an avid coin collector (numismatic) since early childhood, always looking for valuable pieces and was Charter Member of the Franklin Mint Society.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her three daughters, Diana Leone Weikart, with whom she made her home, Patti (Dan) Rossi of Canfield and Lynda (Vince) Yurak of Mentor; her four beautiful grandchildren, Leanna (Steve) Pipala, Marcella (Vito) Consiglio both of Boardman, Vince (Jocelyn) Yurak of Westlake and Cariann (Mike) Bregitzer of Mentor and her six beloved great-grandchildren who made her a G.G.

Besides her parents; Ann was preceded her in death by her son, Ralph to ALS; a son-in-law David Weikart and her brothers, Reynold, Eugene and Henry; as well as her ex-husband, Dominic.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Ann on Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 9:00 – 9:55 a.m., at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio as celebrant.

Inurnment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Ann’s family wishes to thank her Aide Stephanie Heard for her tender and loving care, Dr. Buccino and his office staff for their outstanding support and dedication and Patriot Hospice for their caring service.

