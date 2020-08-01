Ann F. (Caparso) White, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann F. (Caparso) White, 91, of Poland, who passed away Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020.

She was born September 15, 1928 in Struthers, the daughter of Francisco and Lucia (Pompeo) Caparso and was a lifelong area resident.

Ann was a 1948 graduate of Struthers High School and then at the age of 50, she decided to return to school and earned her bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Youngstown State University in 1984.

Ann was a self-employed seamstress who also made and designed wedding dresses along with being a proud homemaker.

She was a member of St. Elizabeth Auxiliary, the Friends of the Library and Holy Family Church. Ann was also a member of the Hubbard Women’s Golf League and was the first lady golfer to make a hole-in-one at the Hubbard Golf course on August 8, 1966.

Ann had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed gardening, socializing with her club friends, traveling, playing cards and golfing. Ann was very talented and enjoyed painting, sewing and doing crafts.

Her husband, Robert D. White, Sr. whom she married October 9, 1948, died December 7, 2006.

Ann leaves behind to hold onto her memories a daughter, Sharon (Jefferson Heaver) Moran of Poland; a son, Robert D. White, Jr. of Toledo; her beloved granddaughters, Deana (Jim) Hutch, Nicole (Lee) Pagano, Sally (Tom) Kling, Kayla (John) Sexton and Jessica (Justin) Miller; her great-grandchildren, Thomas, Jake and Max Kling, Carmen and Dominic Pagano, Addia Peddicord, Joseph, Raelyn and Piper Miller; brother, Albert (Sue) Capars; three sisters, Lilia Caparso, Gladys Klem and Delores (Lou) DeMichele along with many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Ann was preceded in death by her brothers, Carl and Emiddio Caparso; a daughter-in-law, Kerri (Baker) White.

Ann’s family wishes to express gratitude and appreciation to all that are offering condolences but at this time have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial held at Holy Family Church, Poland with Reverend Monsignor William Connell officiating.

Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery, Coitsville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

On behalf of Ann’s family, they would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Hampton Woods Nursing Center, Jessica Reiter D.O. and Crossroads Hospice Care.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Ann’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater East Ohio, 3711 Starr Centre Drive, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

