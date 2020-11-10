Anita J. Cheff, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita J. (Anzelmo) Cheff, 81, of Austintown, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, November 8, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

She was born July 3, 1939 in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Josephine (Puleo) Anzelmo and was a lifelong area resident. Anita was proud to have grown up on the east side of Youngstown and of her Italian Heritage.

Anita was a 1957 graduate of East High School “The Golden Bears”.

She was employed as a secretary for McKelvey’s Department Store and the Maronite Center.

Anita was also a proud homemaker and centered her life on her family. She looked forward to hosting all the holidays along with holding true to all the Italian traditions especially the seven fishes for Christmas Eve. She was an exceptional cook and baker and her family will miss all the Sunday dinners with her fabulous homemade spaghetti sauce and meatballs.

She was a lifelong member of St. Anthony of Padua Church and was an active member in her community participating in Austintown Woman’s Junior League, West Austintown Salvation Army as a board member, on the Austintown 4th of July Parade Committee, was a member of the Austintown Democratic Club and served as a Precinct Committee Woman where she enjoyed working the polls on Election Day.

Anita had many passions throughout her life. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband to Atlantic City, going on family vacations to Myrtle Beach and Daytona Florida, spending time and going to lunch with her East High School friends and loved being with her grandchildren.

Her husband, Stephen M. “Whitey” “Sonny” Cheff, whom she married November 24, 1962 at Immaculate Conception Church, passed away on January 4, 2020.

Anita leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories two children, Stephen (Terrie) Cheff of Howland and Stephanie (Tony, Jr.) Pizzuto of North Jackson; seven grandchildren, James (Sarah) Cheff, Gina (Pete) Sudol, Niccolette Cheff, Santino Pizzuto, Vincent Pizzuto, Anjelika (fiancé, Robbie Postlethwait) Pizzuto and Anthony Pizzuto; two great-grandchildren Braxton and Kali and a brother, Frank Anzelmo of Youngstown.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the prayer service held at 10:10 a.m., all at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday November 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

Entombment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Austintown.

Material contributions may be made in Anita’s name to Hospice of The Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

On behalf of Anita’s family they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and special thanks to Betsy Stipanovich for all the care given to Anita and Whitey for over the last three years and would also like to thank Rosemary Oblinger and Sandee Timmerman for all the care and support given to Anita throughout this difficult time.

