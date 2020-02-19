Angelo J. Pignatelli, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angelo J. Pignatelli, 86, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Monday evening, February 17, 2020 with his loving family by his side at Hospice House.

Angelo will always be remembered for his larger than life personality with a strong work ethic that left an indelible mark on everyone whom he encountered. He will also be remembered for his impeccably well-manicured yard, love for polka music and being so proud of his Italian Heritage.

He was born on October 26, 1933, in Youngstown, the son of John and Lucia (Crudele) Pignatelli and was proud to have grown up on the Eastside.

Angelo was a 1952 graduate of East High School and was drafted in 1956 where he served two years in the U.S. Army being stationed in Herlong, California and received an Honorable Discharge in 1958.

After his service to his country, he worked at Renner Brewery and from there Angelo began a long and distinguished career as a civil servant, starting as a deputy sheriff under the late former Sheriff Ray T. Davis. He was then employed by the City of Youngstown in the Finance Department where he gained invaluable experience managing public funds. His keen knowledge of governmental accounting practices and principles led him to the position of Finance and Personnel Director for the Mahoning County Engineer’s Office. He served in that position for over thirty years and under two County Engineers, J. Phillip Richley and Michael Fitas. Upon his retirement from the Mahoning County Engineers office, Angelo served as a consultant for the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Angelo was a valued member of many boards and commissions including the Youngstown Park and Recreation Board, the Mahoning County Mental Health & Recovery Board, the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities, City of Youngstown Planning Commission and Mahoning County Planning Commission. He was very proud of his service to these organizations and always kept the best interests of the community in mind during his tenures. Angelo was passionate about politics and was active for many years in Youngstown City and Mahoning County political circles, where he participated in many local, state and national campaigns.

Angelo had many passions throughout his life. He was an avid golfer, where his love for the game began as a ten-year-old caddy at Youngstown Country Club. His passion for golf continued throughout his life, earning him quite a reputation on the links. Angelo was a member of several area golf leagues, where he shared his love of the game with fellow golfers and friends.

In September of 1961, he married the former Lillian Pace and they raised three daughters together, Jennifer (Jon) Falbo of St. Clairsville, Andrea (John) Elberty of Canfield and Alyssa (Rob) Armeni of Canfield. Angelo loved his daughters more than anything and always thought of his three sons-in-law as his own sons. He leaves seven grandchildren, Hannah Shaheen, Jon-Michael and Giana Falbo, Anthony Elberty and Nicholas, Vincent and Vito Armeni. His grandchildren were the lights of his life and he enjoyed nothing more than traveling to all of their activities and sporting events. Angelo also leaves a sister, Rose Flask of Canfield; a brother-in-law, Lawrence Pace of Copley, Ohio and several nieces and nephews, including Janine and Richard Grimm and Lisa and Don Kniska all of Canfield.

Besides his parents, Angelo was preceded in death by an infant sister, Angela Pignatelli and two brothers, Frank and Joseph Pignatelli.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday morning, February 22, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:50 a.m. at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, where there will be a Mass of Christian Burial held at 12:00 p.m.

Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

