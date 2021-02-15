Angeline F. (Trombetta) Ross, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angeline F. (Trombetta) Ross, of Youngstown, passed away on Wednesday evening, February 10, 2021 from complications from Covid-19.

She was born in Youngstown the daughter of Michael and Lucille (Amicone) Trombetta and was a lifelong area resident.

Angeline was a graduate of East High School and began her career working at General Electric followed by employment at Youngstown State University in their records department until pursuing being a proud homemaker and the matriarch for her family.

Angeline had unconditional love for her family and they were always her top priority. The light of her life was her granddaughter Nikki and she never missed any of her activities. Angeline also was an excellent cook and her family will miss all her fabulous Italian dishes but especially her stuffed peppers and artichokes.

Angeline married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Anthony J. “Tony” Ross on November 25, 1948 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and celebrated 55 years of marriage together before his passing on December 15, 2003.

Angeline was a member of St. Brendan Church and attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica.

Angeline enjoyed her flowers and having beautiful hanging baskets, shopping, going to lunch and socializing. She loved animals and was a great listener along with having impeccable fashion style. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Angeline to cherish her loving memory her daughter Angela (Thomas W.) Petrarca of Canfield, her beloved granddaughter who was the light of her life Nicole “Nikki” Petrarca and her sister Ann Lofaro along with many loving nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Besides her parents and her husband, Anthony “Tony” J. Ross, Angeline was preceded in death by her sister Connie Warino.

Angeline’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time including her caregivers, doctors and nurses, but they have elected to have private services due to the continued outbreak of the Coronavirus and they were held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael Cariglio as officiant.

Entombment took Place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Sanutcci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Angeline’s name to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel, Youngstown, Ohio 44505 or to Animal Charity, 4140 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512.

