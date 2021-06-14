Angeline DiLisio, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angeline DiLisio, 93, of Poland, peacefully passed away on Friday evening, June 11, 2021.

She was born October 17, 1927 in Petrella di Tifernina, Campobasso, Italy, the daughter of Antonio and Michelina DiLisio and came to the United States in December 1957.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Angeline was employed for Moyer Pant Factory as a seamstress for over 15 years.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and had a special devotion to St. Anthony of Padua always faithfully making his novena.

Angeline had many passions throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed gardening and was an excellent seamstress but she especially was an amazing cook and baker. Her family will miss all her wonderful homemade pastas and spaghetti sauce, along with all the traditions around the holidays.

Her husband, Eduardo DiLisio, whom she married May 22, 1947, passed away September 22, 2007.

Angeline leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her daughter, Pina (Edward) Carissimi of Canfield; her son-in-law, Cleto Pellegrini of Canfield; three grandchildren, Edward “Eddie” Carissimi, Lauren Carissmi and Marc Pellegrini; a great-granddaughter, Cameron and a sister-in-law, Angie DiLisio, along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Angeline was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ann Pellegrini; her sister, Ida Viglione and her brother, Leonard DiLisio.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Angeline on Tuesday morning, June 15, 2021 from 9:00 – 9:55 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Youngstown.

Everyone is invited to a Mass of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown with the Very Rev. Msgr. Robert Siffrin as officiant.

Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Angeline’s family would like to express a very special thank you to Dr. David Lockshaw and his staff for all years of wonderful care that was shown to Angeline.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.