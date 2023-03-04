POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Poland – Angela Marie “Angie” (Calcagni) DeTunno, 95, of Boardman passed away on Thursday morning, March 2, 2023 at Hampton Woods Nursing and Rehab Center in Poland.

Angie was born on Youngstown’s east side, the daughter of Giuseppe and Maryann (Pesa) Calcagni.

Angie was a 1945 graduate of East High School.

She was known for her sense of style and naturally, she went on to work at McKelvey’s and Strouss’ department stores. Angie could always be seen wearing high heels and enjoyed frequent shopping sprees.

Angie entered schooling to become an airline stewardess in the early 1950’s.

After graduating, she came home and met the love of her life, Paul DeTunno. The two were married in 1956 and enjoyed 45 years of love until Paul’s passing in 2001.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Angie was a dedicated member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica in Youngstown. She was a member of the Mother’s of the Crucifix, a monthly volunteer for the Spaghetti Dinners, an annual festival volunteer and a frequent participant of Adoration.

Angie was also a member of the Ridgewood Garden Club and was famous for her baking talents, especially her Secret Chocolate Cake. She was her happiest when she was hosting her family during the holidays. Angie’s humble and loving presence will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Angie will always be remembered by her daughter, Paula (Jonathan) Vannest; grandson, Shane Vannest; brother-in-law, Joseph DeTunno of Campbell and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Angie was preceded in death by her brothers, Arthur and Eugene Calcagni.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Angie on Monday, March 6, 2023 from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt Carmel, Youngstown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. with the Very Reverend Msgr Michael J. Cariglio presiding.

Burial will the take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

Angie’s family would like to thank the physical therapy team at Hampton Woods Nursing and Rehab Center, Kelly Fleming and Renee Atkins, for their support and dedication over the last few weeks.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Angie’s family.