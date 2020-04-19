Andrew James Rackov, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew James “Drew” Rackov, 48, of Canfield, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

His wife, Jessica and beloved son, Andy were his heart and soul. There was no better father and mentor for Andy and he will never be forgotten.

He was born July 31, 1971 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Larry Rackov and Nellie Harding and moved as a child to Michigan.

Drew loved his childhood in Michigan and graduated from Redford Union High School. He fondly reminisced about living and working in downtown Detroit. He relocated back to the Youngstown area in 1998, where he met Jessica, the love of his life and won her heart immediately. There was no turning back from that kind of love and together they built a life, a family and a home.

Drew was a member of St. Joseph Church, Austintown and was the Cubmaster for Cub Scout Pack 22 at St. Christine Church. He loved his cubbies, and was so very proud of them.

Drew was the life of any party. He talked to everyone in the neighborhood, at school and sports events, family functions, even strangers in elevators, he just wanted to connect with others and make them smile. He had an amazing and sarcastic sense of humor. Drew was a caretaker. He took pride in caring for his family and others, and was always ready and able to help and extend his generosity.

Drew had many passions throughout his life. He was a true movie buff, but it was music that touched his soul and created the soundtrack of his life. He loved taking mini family adventures, playing with Andy and making memories that will forever be cherished. He enjoyed camping and could sit by the fire for hours, alone or with friends and neighbors. He loved to cook for his family and he danced and sang karaoke through the house almost every night. He adored his mom, Nellie and loved bringing her along on family adventures where they cherished every moment they spent together.

Drew leaves behind to hold onto his memories his wife, the former Jessica Crook, whom he married April 16, 2005; a son, Andy; his mother, Nellie (Frank) Tokich of New Castle; father and mother-in-law, Dennis and Marlene Crook of Lake Milton; sister-in-law, Andrea (Aaron) Bucci of Lake Milton; nieces, Allyssa (Tom) Potkanowicz and Alexis (Lucas) Haupt; nephew, Caleb Bucci; great-nephew, Oliver; great-niece, Lyla and his beloved dog, Ajax (his shadow).

Drew was preceded in death by his father, Larry Rackov; his grandmother, Arietta McLaren; his grandfather, Martin Rackov.

Drew’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the coronavirus to make sure their family and friends are safe and healthy.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

