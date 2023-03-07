YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew A. “Andy” Appugliese, 83, passed away peacefully Friday morning, March 3, 2023 with his loving family by this side.

Andy was born February 3, 1940 in Youngstown the son of Felix and Mary (Minnie) Appugliese and was a lifelong area resident.

A quiet, kind and soft spoken man, Andy was a proud East Sider attending Lincoln Elementary and East High School.

He married the love of this life, the former Renate Hofmann on September 16, 1967 spending over 56 years of marriage together.

Andy began his work career at S&S Food Distributing and then went to work at Anchor Motor Freight and was a member of the Teamsters, retiring in 2007 after over 26 years of service.

Andy loved animals. He and his wife rescued many dogs over the years providing them with a loving home. His home on the edge of Mill Creek Park allowed him to enjoy the view of all the wildlife from his window. He also spent much time working in his yard. Andy was an avid sports fan but the Cleveland Browns was his favorite team.

Andy and Renate enjoyed many trips to Germany spending much time with their beloved family. He also could be found meeting up with his friends and former co-workers to catch up on things. Andy was a long time member of the Youngstown Saxon Club and played bocce for many years.

You could often find Andy alongside his wife on their numerous shopping trips or helping her in the kitchen preparing meals including his wedding soup, linguini and pizzelles.

He leaves behind his wife Renate, his sons, Andrew, Anthony (Christine) and Victor, his granddaughters Angela, Alysia (Travis) Morin, Leya (Joshua) Moore, four great-grandchildren, his brothers Gabriel Appugliese and Felix “Mike” Appugliese, and his beloved sister-in-law Ingeborg Prange, in Germany along with many nieces and nephews, both here and in Germany. Andy also leaves behind many lifelong friends who held a special place in his heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Theodore and Vincent Appugliese.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday morning, March 10, 2023 from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:00 a.m. with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

The family would like to thank the nurses on the 8th floor at Mercy Health Main Campus, Hospice of the Valley and his beloved niece Mimi Humphreys for their wonderful care and compassion shown to Andy throughout this difficult time

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Andy’s name to Friends Of Fido, PO Box 2963, Youngstown, Ohio 44511 or Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Rd., Poland, Ohio 44514.

