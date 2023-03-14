BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we announce our mother Amparo Rosado Cruz, 90, of Boardman, left her earthly home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, March 10, 2023 to be with the Lord. She made her home with her son Eliud and daughter-in-law Debby who were her caregivers.

Amparo was born October 30, 1932 in Juncos, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Maximino and Lucia (Ayala) Rosado and moved to the Youngstown area in 1952.

Amparo was a former member of Santa Rose de Lima Church and attended St. Charles Borromeo Church with her family.

Amparo was a proud homemaker and a true matriarch for her family. She enjoyed cooking and before developing dementia cooked for her family every Sunday and all the Holidays. Besides cooking, Amparo enjoyed cleaning her home, caring for her plants, playing Bingo and spending time with her grandchildren.

Amparo will be sadly missed by her children, Pastor Margarita (Jose) Rodriguez, Eliud (Debby) Cruz, and Dorcas (Jose) Torres; a grandson whom she raised Ivan ”Tito” (Carmine) Rodriguez; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Amparo was preceded in death by her husband of over 58 years Domingo Cruz, six brothers and a sister.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Amparo on Friday, March 17, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Dr., Boardman, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father Matthew Humerickhouse as celebrant.

Amparo will be laid to rest beside her husband at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association Greater East Ohio Chapter, 3711 Starr Centre Dr. Ste. 4, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and aides from Concerto Care, Patriot Care and Southern Care Hospice for all the compassion and care shown to Amparo throughout this difficult time.

