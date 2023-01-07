CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ami Lynn Maldonado, 38, of Campbell, passed away in a house fire on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Ami was born October 24, 1984, in Youngstown, the daughter of James Anthony, Sr. and Catherine (Fox) Maldonado and was a lifelong area resident.

Ami attended Campbell Memorial High School.

She worked various jobs as a cashier, most recently being employed at Family Dollar.

She was a member of Bible Baptist Temple, Campbell.

Ami will always be remembered for her loving and caring personality. She had many passions throughout her life which included singing and socializing with her friends and family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews. Ami had over 67,000 followers on Tik Tok and was known as “Hood Baby” for all her postings.

Ami leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories, her mother, Catherine “Cathy” Maldonado and her father, James Maldonado, Sr.; four brothers, James (Veronica) Maldonado, Jr., Joshua (Emily) Maldonado, Justin (Tashonna) Maldonado and Ayden Gillen and a great-nephew, Jayden along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Ami was preceded in death by her maternal grandparent, Frank (Clara) Fox; paternal grandparent, Fernando (Wanda) Maldonado and two uncles, David Fox and David Maldonado. .

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 12:50 p.m. at Bible Baptist Temple, 230 Lettie Avenue, Campbell, where a funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Matt Ferguson as celebrant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made to help the family with final expenses for Ami.

Family and friends may visit rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Ami’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ami Lynn Maldonado, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.