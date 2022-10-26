BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allison Majeski, 73, passed away peacefully at her home in Boardman on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Allison raised her two children in Connecticut, had a home in Fort Lauderdale and traveled extensively throughout Europe and the world. She returned to Boardman, Ohio in her later years to be close to her son and sisters.

Allison was a delightful, strong, fun-loving and intelligent woman who never took herself too seriously. In the end she was loved and adored by many.

She is survived by her son, Lawrence Koval (Mark); daughter, Kelly Koval Fowler; son-in-law, William “Bill” Fowler; grandson, William “Will” Fowler; her sister, Christine Restle and her husband, David; her sister, Debra Renstrom and her husband, Gary; many nieces and nephews and The Majeski Family. She is also survived by her ex-husband, Larry Koval.

Besides her parents, Allison was preceded in death by her husbands, William DuPuy and Daniel Majeski.

Close family and friends of Allison who wish to share a cherished memory are invited to a memorial at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Allison’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Allison Jean (Campbell) Majeski, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 27 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.