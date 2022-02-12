YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice M. (Simpson) Scanlon, 99, of Columbus, formerly of Youngstown, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Alice was born August 18, 2022, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late James and Alice Simpson of Youngstown.

Alice joins her loving husband of 67 years, James M. Scanlon who passed away in 2011 and their son, James Robert Scanlon (Jamie) who passed in 2000.

Alice graduated from Ursuline High School and worked at Ohio Bell Telephone Company in Youngstown before marrying Jim and starting a family. Due to Jim’s work, the family had opportunities to live in Salt Lake City, Utah and Luxembourg before returning to Poland, Ohio. They made Clearwater Beach, Florida their final home for many happy years.

Alice leaves behind a daughter, Alicia J. Scanlon of Columbus, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Judy Scanlon of Boardman; six grandchildren, Allyson Morena, Bobby Morena, Frank Buffano, Marla Guerrieri, Katie-Nell O’Connell and Jamie Scanlon, as well as 11 great-grandchildren.

Alice was also preceded in death by two brothers, John and Alec Simpson and four sisters, Isabelle Martin, Alicia Kaufman, Mae Domhoff and Irene Pezzuto.

Per Alice’s wishes, there will be private services held for her family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Alice will be buried at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

We would like to thank the nurses and staff at Roxbury, First Community Village in Columbus, Ohio for their exceptional care of Alice and for the kindness shown to our family

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

