Alice E. Hoffman, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice E. (Beedham) Hoffman, 76, of Boardman, peacefully passed away Sunday morning, June 27, 2021.

Alice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed for her kindness; smile; generosity and the way she made everyone feel welcomed.

She was born November 6, 1944 in Youngstown, the daughter of Roy and Irma (Martin) Beedham.

Alice was a lifelong area resident and graduated from South High School.

Besides being proud homemaker, Alice was employed at Kaufman’s Department Store as a clerk, UPS as a driver and retired as a manager from Plaza Deli Café in Boardman.

She always made her family her first priority. She loved spending time with them and they will miss all of her excellent cooking and baking. She had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and socializing with her friends and was an avid reader. She also loved spending time with her beloved pet dog, Rollie.

Her husband, Thomas Hoffman, Sr., whom she married January 9, 1982 and they celebrated 32 years of marriage until his passing in March 11, 2014.

Alice leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her son, Douglas (Bernadette) Hoffman of Boardman; her stepsons, Thomas, Jr. (Kim) Hoffman of Salem, David Hoffman of Canfield and Scott Hoffman of Sharpsville; five grandchildren, Tori, Taylor, Sara, Megan and Ian; two brothers, Glen (Helen) Beedham and Edwin Beedham; her special “adopted” grandkids, Bruce and Erika Barnes and Josh and Elizabeth Robbins, along with many nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Alice was preceded in death by two sisters, Carol and June Beedham.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Alice on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:55 a.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221, Market Street, Boardman with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Ralph Edwards officiating.

Alice’s family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to Continuing Healthcare of Boardman, her Buffalo Wild Wings Family and all the family and friends for all the care and compassion shown to them and Alice throughout this difficult time.

