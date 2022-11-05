CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfreda “Freida” Elias, beloved matriarch, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, November 1, at the age of 101.

Freida was born on October 17, 1921, in Youngstown, a daughter of Alexander and Matina Cummings and was a lifelong area resident.

Freida was a 1939 graduate of South High School.

After graduation, she began work at her father’s restaurant, Candyland, in Warren, where she assumed the roles of cook and business manager during World War II. After Candyland closed, Freida worked at Strouss’ Department Store in downtown Youngstown, where she eventually became head of the accessories department.

Freida married Edward Elias on November 18, 1948, in St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church. Freida and Eddie shared 46 happy years together before his death on June 3, 1994, and they raised five cherished children together.

Freida was an avid reader. She loved crossword puzzles, card games (especially Biriba), music, dancing and food. Most of all, she loved her big, Greek family. She was generous, accepting, curious and she never took herself too seriously. She will be remembered for her sharp sense of humor, her resilience and her deep love of family, which, as she always said, “is what it’s all about.” She was a role model to all, and she leaves a beautiful and lasting legacy.

Freida is survived by her children, James (Kathleen) Elias of Port St. Joe, Florida, Alex “Zander” (Carol) Elias of Canfield; son-in-law, Gary Zyznar (Susan) of Poland, Michael Elias of Lebanon, Ohio and Janice Elias of Canfield. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Scott (Lorraine) Elias, Brian (Bethany) Elias, Jerry (Jesica) Farris, Kristen (Mark) Cirino, Michael (Matthew) Elias, Nicholas Elias, Jeffrey Zyznar, Jennifer Zyznar, Jonathan (DiAndra) Zyznar, Emily Elias, Sarah (Ben) Dycus; 12 great-grandchildren and many dear nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Freida was preceded in death by her daughter, Joanne Zyznar and her treasured siblings, Loy Chacona, Lucy Carvelas, Minnie Cummings and John Cummings.

Freida’s family is grateful to the many individuals who loved and cared for her in her final weeks, especially Dana, Sandy, Alasha, and Anthony.

There was a funeral service held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church, Boardman with Father Constantin Ursache as celebrant.

Burial took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

The family requests material tributes take the form of donations to Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Uniontown, Ohio 44685.

