Alfred Michael Gabriel, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred Michael Gabriel, 84, of Boardman, passed away on Monday evening, December 28, 2020.

Alfred will always be remembered for his strong work ethic, big heart, kindness, generosity, his strength and determination along with the love he showed to family and friends.

He was born January 1, 1936 in Beit Chabab, Lebanon, the son of Mikael and Moubarake Gabriel and came to the United States in 1991 living in Connecticut. He then moved to Massachusetts and in 2018 moved to Boardman.

Alfred was a true entrepreneur as an industrial electrician in Lebanon and surrounding countries. He undertook many major projects from the government and one of his most talented inventions was motorizing church bells and gates for parking lots. He had many clients throughout the years and they all respected Alfred very highly requesting his services on numerous projects.

He was a devoted Maronite Catholic and held firm in her beliefs as a member of St. Maron Maronite Church. Alfred loved to pray for others and strongly believed in the power of prayer and forgiveness.

Alfred leaves behind to hold onto his memories, three sons Michel (Rita) Gabriel of Montreal, Canada, Samir (Samira) Gabriel of Boardman with whom he made his home, and Rabih (Cherine) Gabriel of Sutton, Massachusetts, eleven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, three brothers Anthony (Therez) Gabriel, Fouad (Ann Marie) Gabriel and George Gabriel along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Alfred was preceded in death by his parents, two daughters Samira Gabriel Moussa and Micheline Gabriel four brothers Joseph, Maurice, John and Milad Gabriel and a sister Marie Abuziad.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday morning, January 1, 2020 from 11:00 – 11:50 a.m. at St. Maron Maronite Church, 1555 S. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

There will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Friday, January 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with Father Tony Massad as officiant.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing (6 Feet Rule) and proper health protocols. As mandated by the Governor, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Alfred.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

