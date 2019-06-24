Alfred E. “Al” Wall, Jr. Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt Carmel, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating, preceded by a 9:15 a.m. prayer service held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman, for Alfred E. “Al” Wall, Jr., 71, of Boardman, who passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, June 21, 2019 with his loving family by his side.

Al will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his generosity, integrity and fun-loving sense of humor. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather who enriched his family with memorable experiences and little acts of kindness.

He was born October 4, 1947 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania the son of Alfred, Sr. and Marina (Catalano) Wall and moved to the Youngstown area in the 1950s.

Al was a graduate of Boardman High School and an active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica. He was a Perpetual Adoration of the Eucharist Adorer for over 20 years and a Eucharistic Minister. He also worked as a festival volunteer and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Immacolata Council 15086.

He worked in the steel industry for over 50 years as a machinist, programmer and project manager at Ajax Magnethermic, Wean United and Glunt Industries. He also served as a patrolman for Beaver Township Police Department and a volunteer firefighter for Austintown Fire Department Station #3.

Al enjoyed fishing, camping, shooting pool and playing cards. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and sharing many wonderful vacations with them.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 45 years, the former Rosanne Cuculich whom he married on February 14, 1974. His three children, Lisa (Dan) Robbins of Florida, Brian (Andrea) Wall of Campbell and Michelle (Matt) Persons of Akron will always hold his memory in their hearts. His legacy is his love for his six grandchildren, Christopher (Anna), Aaron (Chrissy) and Zachary Robbins, Brianna, Jacob and Hannah Wall and two great-grandsons, Blake and Dallas Robbins. He will also be greatly missed by his Golden Retriever, Jetta.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, where the Rosary will be recited at 3:45 p.m.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Al’s name to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Al’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Thomas E. Albani, Jr. and his staff, Fr. William Rock O.P. and chaplain Dan Squezello for the care and compassion shown to them and to Al, through this difficult time. Thank you Sr. Nora DeCarlo, OSHJ for your prayers.

