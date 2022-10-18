BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert R. Casanta, 72, unexpectedly passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was at home, peacefully sleeping, exactly how he would have wanted it.

Al was born on April 1, 1950. With an April Fool’s Day birthday, he was inherently a teaser and loved a good laugh. He was born in Youngstown Ohio, the son of the late Armand and Rose Casanta.

He was a lifelong area resident and attended Cardinal Mooney High School and Youngstown State University.

He met his wife, Barbara, in fourth grade and often joked that he only had nine years of his life without her telling him what to do. He played and coached football and was an avid sports fan, cheering on Notre Dame and the Cleveland Browns every autumn weekend.

He was extremely ambitious and devoted to providing for his family. He held many different jobs over the years and was most recently a property manager and realtor at RE/MAX Valley Real Estate.

He was a jack of all trades and could fix absolutely anything. He adored spending time with his family and loved each of the many Casanta family dogs. He took his current dog, Archie, to work with him every day. He appreciated the little things, was most comfortable in his “happy pants” athletic shorts and you always knew he was coming because you could hear him whistling away.

To enjoy lasting memories, he leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Barbara (Calpin) Casanta; his three children, Chrissy (Nick) Nowak of Boston, Katie (Sean) Rasmussen of Pittsburgh and Tim Casanta of Chicago and three grandchildren, Mila, James and Henry Rasmussen. He is also survived by his sister, Sandy (Ron) Zagorsky; a brother, Ernie (Cathee) Casanta; brother-in-law, Tom (Patricia) Calpin; sister-in-law, Mary Louise Musi; brother-in-law, Howard Mark Ravenstahl and many cherished nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Armand and Rose Casanta; stepmother, Antoinette Casanta; son, Albert, Jr.; in-laws, Dorothy and Thomas Calpin; sister-in-law, Jan Calpin; brother-in-law, Thomas Musi and sister-in-law, Caroline Ravenstahl.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown and again on Friday morning October 21, 2022 from 10:30 – 10:55 a.m. in the gathering area at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Al’s family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, an organization that was very dear to Al’s heart because of his grandson, Henry.

