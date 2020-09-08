Albert Peter Nerone, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert “Al” Peter Nerone, 101, of Boardman passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, September 3, 2020.

Al will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his outgoing personality, his hard work ethic and the way he touched so many people with his presence.

He was born on August 3, 1919, in Youngstown the son of Charles and Mary Ann (DiIacovo) Nerone and was a lifelong area resident.

Upon his graduation from East High School, Al began his career working for a short time at General Fireproofing. He then worked for Genesee which later became Tri County Distributing and retired from the R.L. Lipton Company after 50 years of service as the Vice President of Operations. Al also was an entrepreneur owning rental properties and many bar establishments within the area for many years.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica where he volunteered at their annual festival and a long time active member of the Wolves Club of Youngstown.

Al had many passions throughout his life. He loved spending time with his family and also made them a top priority. He also enjoyed playing bocce and bowling where he participated in many leagues and made many great friendships throughout the years.

His wife, the former Lucia Elizabeth Carano, whom he married July 22, 1944, died November 3, 2006.

Al leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his sons, Gerald (Rebecca) Nerone of Chicago, David (Patricia) Nerone of Struthers; two grandchildren, Vicki (Dan) Gronwold and Amy (Tyler) Virden and two great-grandchildren, Gregory Gronwold and Deegan Virden; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

Besides his parents and wife, Al was preceded in death by three sisters, Rose Dell’Arco, Nellie Pastersky and Ann Fabrizio and four brothers, an infant Sam, John, James and Anthony Nerone.

Everyone is invited to the Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel , Youngstown with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Al.

Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Sanutcci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Al’s name to the Wolves Club Scholarship and Charitable Trust, PO Box 9021, Boardman, Ohio 44513.

