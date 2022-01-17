WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alan Joseph Mike, 41, of Warren, passed away after a long, courageous battle with cancer on Thursday afternoon January 13, 2022 with his loving family by his side.

Alan will always be remembered for his smile, generosity, contagious laugh and positive attitude always making the best out of life.

He was born August 17, 1980 in Youngstown, the son of Alan and Charmaine Mike and was a lifelong area resident.

Alan always excelled in his academics and graduated with honors from Boardman High School in 1999. After high school, he attended The University of Toledo to begin his education with the goal of practicing medicine. While in college, he was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 19. Throughout his schooling he had many setbacks due to his illness but he was determined to succeed and accomplish his goals. He never gave up and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Science from Youngstown State University and continued his education to receive his Doctorate in Pharmacy from Lake Erie School of Medicine.

Alan was employed for many years as a pharmacist until his illness prevented him from continuing on.

He was a lifelong member of St. Maron Maronite Church.

Alan had many passions throughout this life. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid car enthusiast and sports fan.

He married the love of his life, Nicholette on September 24, 2010 and they celebrated 10 years of wonderful marriage until her passing on July 20, 2021.

Alan leaves behind to hold onto his memories his mother Charmaine Mike of Poland, his brother Jason A. Mike of Youngstown, his sister Shauna (Brian) Jones of Florida, his nieces and nephews Kenzie Mike, Alyssa, Jamison and Bryson Jones and Gabrielle and Devin Schiska, his maternal grandmother Theresa Mike, mother and father-in-law Patricia (Timothy) Page and sister-in-law Kortney (Michael) Bee Schiska along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Besides his wife Nicholette, Alan was preceded in death by his father Alan Mike, maternal grandfather Joseph Mike and Paternal grandparents Wadih “Woody” and Theresa Mike.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Alan on Friday morning, January 21, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:55 a.m. at St. Maron Maronite Church, 1555 S. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

There will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Tony Massad as officiant. The funeral will also be livestreamed on St. Maron’s Facebook page for those who are unable to attend the services in person.

Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

