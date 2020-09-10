Adelle A. Maroun, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adelle A. Maroun, 93, of Canfield, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, September 8, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

Adelle will always be remembered for her generosity, her strength and determination along with the love she showed to family and friends.

She was born March 19, 1927 in Bejjeh, Lebanon, the daughter of Elias and Hanneh (Saadey) Abi Akl and came to the United States in 1986.

Adelle was a proud homemaker and true matriarch for her family. Due to the untimely passing of her husband at a young age, Adelle being a strong and educated woman raised her children and was extremely proud of all their successes. She held true to all the Lebanese traditions and was an exceptional cook and baker. Adelle always put her family as a top priority and was happiest when she was surrounded by them.

She was a devoted Maronite Catholic and held firm in her beliefs as a member of St. Maron Maronite Church. Adelle loved to pray for others and strongly believed in the power of prayer.

Adelle leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her children, Adel (Salam) Maroun of Florida, Madeleine (John) Clendenin of Canfield, Jeannette (Boulos) Nohra of Lebanon, Antoine (Missy) Maroun of Canfield and Pierre Maroun, Elie (Jessica) Maroun and John (Nathalie) Maroun, all of Florida; 18 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a brother, Faraj (Mary) Abi Akl, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Adelle was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Aref Maroun, whom she married in 1952 and he passed away in 1973.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday morning, September 11, 2020 from 10:30 – 11:50 a.m. at St. Maron Maronite Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, followed by a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. with Father Tony Massad as officiant.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing (6 Feet Rule) and proper health protocols. As mandated by the Governor, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Adelle.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Sreet, Boardman.

