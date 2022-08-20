SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Aaron David Bacon, 28, of Sharon, formerly of Struthers, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, August 15, 2022 from a longtime battle with Juvenile Type 1 Diabetes that he was diagnosed with at the age of 8 years old.

He was well liked and loved by his family, fellow employees and friends and they will always remember him for his generosity, huge heart and caring and compassionate nature.

Aaron was born February 22, 1994 in Youngstown, the son of David Bacon and Jennifer Burnett and was a 2012 graduate of Struthers High School.

He was employed in the restaurant industry and currently held a management position for many years.

Aaron had many enjoyments throughout his life. He had a passion for bowling since he was young and he won second place in his age division at the State Competition for bowling. Aaron also excelled as a gamer and was one of the best competitors online across the country.

He leaves behind to hold ono this memories his father David and step-mother Monica Misinay; his mother Jennifer and step-father Kevin Kurcon; a brother, Todd Bacon; step-brother, Jacob Misinay and grandparents Richard Burnett, Marie Bacon and Sharon Gray along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Aaron was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joyce Burnett, John Bacon and Donald Kurcon.

Private services were held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, with Father John Trimbur as officiant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff at Rossi and Santucci Funeral, 4221 Market Street, in Youngstown.

