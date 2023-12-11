NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yolanda Serrano, 66, passed away peacefully after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease on Friday, December 8. They call it the long goodbye but that journey becomes even longer when you have not even begun.

Some things in life are imaginable, like the thought of losing someone with so much life left to live but unfortunately we cannot control the things that happen to us, or to the people that we love.

Anyone who knew Yolanda knew she had the personality to fill a room. She had an overwhelming zest for life. She was passionate, funny, loving. Her biggest love was her family. She loved her family so much and friends who she considered family. Yolanda loved to travel, write and dream. She wrote journals and took pictures. She liked to gamble, dance, shop and talk on the phone with friends for hours. She will be missed.

She leaves her daughter, Yvette Laboy; son, Richard (Ricky) Laboy; grandchildren, Jacob, Jaxson and Ella; brothers, George Serrano and Juan Serrano (Margie); sisters, Carmen and Muggy and mother, Maria Serrano.



The family will receive friends and relatives from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Words of Remembrance will begin at 6:00 p.m.

