YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yeleysa Butler, 23, passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2023.



She was born June 20, 2000 in Youngstown, the daughter of Lamar Butler and Angela Andujar.

Yeleysa worked for Bon Secours Hospital in environmental services.

In her spare time, she loved to play the guitar and other various instruments, singing, painting, drawing, thrifting and shopping for vintage items.



Yeleysa will always be remembered lovingly by her parents; sister, Yanessa Butler; nephew, Junior; grandparents; aunts; uncles; many cousins and her dog, Itchy.



The family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 29, 2023, followed by a 12:00 p.m. service, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

