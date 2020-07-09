Wilma A. Howell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, June 20, 2020, Mrs. Wilma A. Howell fell asleep in death.

She was the beloved mother of Robert S. (Bobby) Nash, Helen M. Nash, Elder C. (Beany) Stokes, of Youngstown and George Nash of Philadelphia; son, Ernest Nash is deceased. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Tameika R. and Jonathan D. Hannah of Scotland, United Kingdom; cousins, Frank (Lois) Butler, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews, including Diane Hairston, Rose Hooks, Robert Ramey, Jr. and Genice Fountain.

Mrs. Howell was born on November 19, 1932 in Dublin, Georgia to Mr. Elder and Mrs. Ellen Taylor who together had 14 children, Roberta, Aero, Lennie, Lola, Mattie, ‘Mommy’ Wilma, Essie Mae, John, Velma, Ernest, Edith, Madocia, Elder, all deceased. In addition, Mrs. Howell is preceded in death by three husbands, George Nash, Sam Henry Stokes and Roosevelt Howell.

Mrs. Howell attended Schools in Youngstown including some nursing courses at the former Penn-Ohio College in Youngstown.

Her first job was for the family of the former Youngstown Mayor McKelvey’s mother. Later upon returning to Youngstown she was housekeeper for the Henry Levy Family and was dearly loved by their children, Kathy and Brad (Judy) Levy.

Daily Bible reading was her custom. Although she is not one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, she especially enjoyed her Bible study and whenever possible her attendance at the local Kingdom Hall. A highlight for her was the attendance to the Annual Observance of the Lord’s Evening Meal.

Services were held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. via zoom.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

