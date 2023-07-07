YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William R. Murphy, Jr., age 79, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023 at Mercy Hospital after a brief illness.

He was born February 20, 1944 in Youngstown, the son of William Murphy, Sr. and Mary Murphy (Pannunzio).

He leaves behind a sister, Mrs. Carol Tishma of Las Vegas and a brother, James Murphy of Arizona.

Bill was an auto mechanic for many years.

He was an avid golfer and bowler. In 1972 he bowled a perfect “300” game at Boardman Lanes and years later scored a hole-in-one at a local golf course.

As per Bill’s final wish there will not be calling hours or services.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 9 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.