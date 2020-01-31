William O’Mellan, Sr., North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William O’Mellan, Sr., 80, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

He was born March 11, 1939 in Youngstown, the son of Andrew and Katherine (Felt) O’Mellan.

William was a 1957 graduate of South High School where he was an All-City quarterback.

William proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines.

He then went on to earn his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management from the University of Akron.

He retired as the office manager from Bel-Park Anesthesia.

William was a professional drag racer and an avid car enthusiast. He loved to restore old cars, fish, read and coach his sons in little league football.

His wife, the former Theresa “Terry” Duble, whom he married February 11, 1961, passed away February 7, 2006.

William will always be remembered lovingly by his son, Timothy “Timmy” (Anita) O’Mellan and many loving nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by son, William “Billy” O’Mellan, Jr. and brother, Bob O’Mellan.

Family and friends may call from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Rossi Bros. and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by a 6:30 p.m. memorial service.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to William’s family.

